DNC Reportedly Starting Oppo Research on Potential 2024 GOP Candidates, Including… Mike Lindell

The 2024 election is technically already underway (go ahead, take a moment to get that primal scream out), and the Democrats are apparently already looking into the potentially massive field of Republican candidates.

The one big 2024 factor is, of course, former President Donald Trump, who just set up a blog page to continue posting tweet-like statements. Will Trump run for reelection? Probably, but we don’t know definitively.

Politico’s West Wing Playbook reported Tuesday that the DNC has put together a team looking at potential 2024 Republican candidates:

The Democratic National Committee has quietly assembled a core team that is focused not just on the 2022 midterms but on the next presidential cycle and the expected Biden re-elect, according to Democratic officials in and outside the DNC. Weeks after the inauguration, the committee’s research team, led by NICK BAUER, started gathering “oppo” on over 20 Republican politicians and has identified 49 GOPers who could run.

The rationale for looking at so many potential candidates is, apparently, that the DNC believes “social media has made the barrier to entry lower for presidential candidates and that there will be a crowded field again if Trump doesn’t run.”

So who’s on the list? Well, there’s some expected names like Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is included in the list, and Politico has written previously about Carlson potentially getting into presidential politics.

But apparently one of the people on the DNC’s list is MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Yes, really.

Lindell, of course, has been all over the place pushing conspiracies about the 2020 election, and he is currently being sued by Dominion.

This week Lindell expressed anger at Newsmax for reaching a settlement with Dominion and apologizing to an employee — who was at the center of a conspiracy campaign.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]