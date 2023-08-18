Fox News Guest Identifies Vivek Ramaswamy’s Attempt to Win Over Trump Voters as ‘Sucking Up’ to Trump

The bountiful crop of GOP presidential candidates have been sharing their plans to win over voters in 2024, but one thing they might have to consider is how to win over the extremely devoted following of former President Donald Trump. One Fox News guest says that one candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, is choosing the Eddie Haskell approach and “sucking up” to Trump.

Julia Manchester, political reporter for The Hill, was the guest of Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Friday in a segment discussing the GOP presidential hopefuls. After playing a clip of Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr giving his opinion of the candidates, Cavuto noted that part of what the candidates had to do was “[win] over the backers of Donald Trump,” adding “you don’t want to tick them off.” Manchester’s reaction to Ramaswamy’s “different approach” (compared to the combative approach of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie) was that he was directly catering to Trump:

I think Vivek Ramaswamy has certainly taken that approach of, in a way, sucking up to Trump almost, very much being there for making media appearances during Trump’s arraignments and indictments, capitalizing on that, saying he, you know, he’s suing the Justice Department, requesting, you know, FOIA requests to find out about about the investigations into Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy will tell you, repeatedly, that his campaign would be much easier if Donald Trump was not in it. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to keep talking about him and make promises to pardon him for the sake of our wounded nation.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com