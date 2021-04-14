Liz Cheney Bluntly Says on Fox News She ‘Would Not’ Support Trump If He Was the 2024 GOP Nominee

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) said Wednesday she would not support Donald Trump if he was the 2024 Republican party nominee.

Cheney spoke with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Wednesday and started by decrying President Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw U.s. forces from Afghanistan.

Cavuto also asked Cheney about the direction of the Republican party and Trump’s continued presence as a popular figure in the GOP. The Wyoming Republican recently slammed Trump for continuing to engage in the same kind of rhetoric that “provoked violence” on January 6th.

“I’ve been clear about my views about what happened on January 6th,” Cheney told Cavuto. “I obviously voted to impeach him. I think that it was the gravest violation of an oath of office by any president in American history.”

She said the GOP can’t “embrace insurrection” or minimize the violent riots.

Cheney went after the Democrats and said they’re making a “real turn towards socialism,” telling Cavuto “those are battles that we have to fight.”

Cavuto directly asked her, “If Donald Trump were the 2024 nominee, would you support him?”

“I would not,” Cheney bluntly said.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who harshly criticized Trump after the riots, said this week she would support him if he ran in 2024. Former Speaker John Boehner, who has also harshly criticized Trump over the riots, said he voted for Trump in 2020 and dodged twice on whether he would support him as the nominee in 2024.

