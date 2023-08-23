Marjorie Taylor Greene Caught Performatively Watching Trump Interview on iPhone at Fox News Debate

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is known for her steadfast support of former President Donald Trump, but he chose not to take the debate stage on Wednesday in Milwaukee. But that doesn’t mean she wasn’t watching his counter-programming.

Glenn Greenwald was seated behind Greene at the first Republican primary debate and caught her watching Trump’s Twitter/X interview with Tucker Carlson on her iPhone. He shared an image of the “stealth” viewing on Twitter:

I’m sitting directly behind @RepMTG at the GOP presidential debate and her attention appears to be at least…. divided. pic.twitter.com/KYdJQkBJPx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 24, 2023

Greenwald accused Greene of having “divided” attention during the debate, but she’s not exactly trying to hide what she’s doing. It’s pretty clear that she’s sending a signal that while he may not be in the same room as the other GOP candidates, he’s still going to have a presence there.

Greene told the Washington Post that she “advised” Trump not to appear at the debates because as a former president who is polling well above the other primary candidates, he has no need to prove himself on the stage. There are likely several reasons Trump ultimately decided to skip the debates, and the possibility of incriminating himself could be one of them. Another could be his reported tiff with Fox News. But Greene made it plain that Trump was not going to be ignored — at least not by her.

