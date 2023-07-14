Nikki Haley Claims Secret Service Is Covering Up Cocaine Scandal For Hunter Biden

Former South Carolina Gov. and Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley told Tucker Carlson on Friday that she believes the Secret Service is covering for Hunter Biden over the cocaine found in the White House.

Over the July 4 weekend, the Secret Service discovered a bag of cocaine in the West Wing of the White House. The substance was reportedly found near a locker on the ground floor entrance of the West Wing where tourists pass through on their way into the building.

“Everything that they’re saying is that hundreds of people went through this area. No, I’ve been to that area. It is the most secure area anywhere because this is where I, on the National Security Council with other members of national security, met with the president,” Haley told Carlson at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa on Friday.

Secret Service announced this week they were unable to identify a suspect responsible for the bag of cocaine, indicating there was “insufficient DNA” left on the substance and no fingerprints. The agency also combed through the White House security systems and monitored several hundred individuals moving through the building but could not find a conclusive suspect.

However, Haley disagrees with the findings, claiming the Secret Service are covering up for President Joe Biden‘s son or another important member of the White House.

“For them to say they don’t know who this was. Don’t tell me there’s no cameras in there. There are absolutely cameras in there,” she added. “I strongly believe this is a coverup for either Hunter, or someone very close to the president, and they don’t want to say who it is.”

