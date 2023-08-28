OJ Simpson Appears to Endorse Vivek Ramaswamy For President: ‘This Guy Really Would Have a Chance’

OJ Simpson appeared to throw his support behind upstart GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for president.

Simpson took to his Twitter page on Sunday to discuss sports and politics in a video rant where he praised Ramaswamy for his ideas.

“This morning, I got up and I found myself watching Meet the Press, they had Vivek Ramaswamy on,” Simpson began. “Now, just like the debates, the Republican debates. I said, ‘Hey, this guy’s onto something’ and then he’ll say something else — I say ‘Oh, my God.'”

“I attribute it to his youth, I guess. Now, first, let me make it clear I’m not a Republican. I’m also not a Democrat. I would have call myself an independent, but I’m probably, I’m a little more a libertarian, even though I think you vote for the best person. I don’t care what party they’re in,” he added.

Simpson praised Ramaswamy for the ideas he has as a GOP candidate and even revealed he’s read some of the candidate’s recent book.

“I’ve only got like 30% into the book, but I love what he was saying in his book,” Simpson said. “And it’s fresh. It’s new. I got a little problem with his foreign affairs take. You know that I saw him do in the debate but he’s young. I honestly think if this guy unties that knot that for whatever reason he has that association with some of these other Republicans if he just unties it, stick with the things that he was saying in his book. And if he got himself an experienced person to run with him, an experienced person, I would say like Nikki Haley, somebody that knows foreign affairs, this guy would have a chance.”

“I think this guy really would have a chance. I think he gets in trouble when he seems to want to try to placate some other politicians in his party. I’m just saying. Hey, man, independent, do your own thing. Do what you say in your book. Just my advice,” he concluded.

Watch above via @TheRealOJ32 on Twitter.

