Poppy Harlow Fact-Checks Miami Mayor’s Claim About Late-Term Abortions: ‘That’s Not the Norm and You Know That’

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who entered the Republican presidential primary race this week, joined Poppy Harlow on CNN This Morning where he was promptly fact-checked on his abortion talking points.

Suarez made his case on several issues including the environment, where he differs from other Republicans, but echoed his party on where he stands on abortion, referring to himself as “pro-life.” But when asked if he’d sign a federal ban on abortion up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, Harlow stopped him when he brought up late-term abortions:

Harlow: You’ve expressed support for a 15-week federal ban on abortion. To be clear then, you do not think that abortion is an issue that should be left to the states, you would sign a 15-week federal ban? Suarez: You know, abortion is an incredibly personal, a deeply personal issue. I think in states like New York, where they allow abortion up to birth, I think that’s barbaric — Harlow: That is not the norm, Mr. Mayor, and you know that. Suarez: It may not be the norm, but it is the case in some states.

Suarez explained why he was pro-life, going into his family background on the issue, and Harlow thanked him for answering the question directly.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, New York is one of 13 states that bans abortion after fetal viability with exceptions for the health and life of the mother.

