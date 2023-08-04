Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Donor Vows To Cut Off Money Unless He Appeals To Moderates: ‘Extremism Isn’t Going To Get You Elected’

The biggest individual donor to a pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC has revealed he will cut off the Florida governor if he does not start appeal to moderates in the GOP.

According to a report from Reuters, GOP megadonor Robert Bigelow told the outlet that he was concerned that DeSantis would not be able to surpass former President Donald Trump. The Hotel entrepreneur has given $20 million to the “Never Back Down” pro-DeSantis super Pac.

“He does need to shift to get to moderates. He’ll lose if he doesn’t … Extremism isn’t going to get you elected,” Bigelow told Reuters. Bigelow criticized the governor for signing a bill in April that banned abortions in Florida after six weeks.

For now, the billionaire aerospace company founder is going to cease giving more money until DeSantis can prove he can raise funds “on his own.”

“Not until I see that he’s able to generate more on his own. I’m already too big a percentage,” Bigelow added. “A lot of his donors are still on the fence.”

Per Reuters reporting:

Bigelow, the founder of Las Vegas-based Bigelow Aerospace, said he wasn’t waiting for an exact fundraising figure, but that “it’s going to be a lot.” In a statement to Reuters, a spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign, Bryan Griffin, said they were “grateful” to supporters and donors who gave them “the capacity to compete for the long haul,” without addressing Bigelow directly. Bigelow’s comments will likely stoke perceptions that DeSantis, once a donor darling expected to put up a real fight against Trump, is in a downward spiral as his right-wing social policies and wooden personality fail to excite voters.

Despite Trump’s multiple criminal indictments, he still holds a commanding lead over the Republican field, and has increased his support over DeSantis in the last few months.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has laid off multiple staffers and has been campaigning to the right of Trump on culture war issues, such as abortion and Critical Race Theory.

