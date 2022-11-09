Ron DeSantis Now the Favorite to Win the White House in 2024 in Major Betting Markets
Following the GOP’s underwhelming performance in Tuesday night’s midterms, largely thanks to candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump losing, Ron DeSantis, who cruised to re-election as Florida’s GOP governor, is now the betting favorite over Trump — and current President Joe Biden — to be in the Oval Office in 2024.
According to former Fox Business host John Stossel and his executive producer, Maxim Lott — who run the betting tracking site Electionbettingodds.com, which averages the odds from major prediction markets such as FTX, Smarkets, PredictIt, and the UK-based bookmaker Betfair — DeSantis’s odds to win the White House in 2024 surged by more than 11 percent in the past day, giving him a clear advantage over Trump.
DeSantis has a 26.4 percent chance, an 11 percent increase, according to Electionbettingodds.com. PredictIt has him at 32-33 percent, the UK betting site Smarkets rates him at 25.6-27.4 percent, and Betfair has the governor at 25.3-27.4 percent.
Trump has an 18.4 percent chance, a 15.1 percent decrease, according to Electionbettingodds.com. FTX gives him a 34.6-37.8 percent, Betfair a 18.2-18.5 percent, Smarkets an 18.2-18.5 percent and PredictIt a 25-26 percent.
President Joe Biden has a 15.3 percent chance, a 3.1 percent increase, according to Electionbettingodds.com. Betfair gives him a 14.7-15.6 percent chance, Smarkets 14.7-16.1 percent and PredictIt 24-25 percent.
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has a 6.1 percent chance, a 0.5 percent increase, according to Electionbettingodds.com. Both Betfair and Smarkets have him at 5.7-6.5 percent.
Vice President Kamala Harris has a 5.5 percent chance, a 0.3 percent decrease, according to Electionbettingodds.com. Both Betfair and Smarkets give her a 5.4-5.6 percent chance, while PredictIt gives her a 7-8 percent chance.
The odds come as Trump is scheduled to make what he called on Monday “a very big announcement” at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
