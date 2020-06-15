2021 Oscars Delayed Until April; Eligibility Window for Films Extended

The 2021 Academy Awards are being delayed by two months.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some movies slated to be released in the past few months have been pushed back while theaters have been closed. Some — like Trolls World Tour and Scoob! — moved to a direct VOD release, but for the most part studios have waited to release big tentpoles while theaters remain closed across the country. Other films currently in production, meanwhile, have been delayed for the time being.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to delay next year’s ceremony and extend the eligibility window for films. Per The Hollywood Reporter:

[T]he Oscars eligibility period for feature films, which began on Jan. 1, 2020 and was set to expire at the end of Dec. 31, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 28, 2021… The submission deadline for general entry categories — among them best picture, original score and original song — is now Jan. 15, 2021. The submission deadline for specialty categories — best animated feature, documentary feature, international feature, animated short, documentary short and live-action short — is Dec. 1, 2020. Oscar shortlist voting will now run from Feb. 1 through Feb. 5; nomination voting will now run from March 5 through March 10 (nominations will be announced on March 15); and final voting will run from April 15 through April 20.

The 93rd Academy Awards will be airing on ABC on Sunday, April 25th next year.

