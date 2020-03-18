Cats is now available to watch on VOD, and given that timing, there is, of course, the lingering question: will people quarantining at home decide to watch it for themselves?

Well, a stoned Seth Rogen decided to finally watch it and, honestly, if you can’t bring yourself to watch the movie, reading his reactions might be the next best thing:

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

They made them go to cat school. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge fucking cat. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Some cats in pants. Some no pants. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

They move so funny. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

CG cat people dancing is odd. Is it impressive? I don’t know! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Did they commission little chucks from the cat shoe maker? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Is the milk bar for humans??! For cats? Is this in Clockwork Orange world? Huh? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Is magic cat a thing? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Like why even make these actors show up on set? They’re playing cats. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

“Do it more like a cat!” – the director of cats. “You sure it’s not weird?” – actor in Cats. “Nah fam it’s fucking genius! People have loved this shit for decades! It’s perfect!” — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Now they’re on the railroad tracks they seem way too small!!! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Oh the cats of the railway train! Fucking finally! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Some cats get high heels which is funny to picture in real life. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Alright I’m turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé. Good night. Stay clean as fuck. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Also, if you’re wondering why #ReleaseTheButtholeCut has been trending on Twitter… er…

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

