A Stoned Seth Rogen Decided to Live-Tweet Cats and You Can Guess How That Went

By Josh FeldmanMar 18th, 2020, 11:52 am

Cats is now available to watch on VOD, and given that timing, there is, of course, the lingering question: will people quarantining at home decide to watch it for themselves?

Well, a stoned Seth Rogen decided to finally watch it and, honestly, if you can’t bring yourself to watch the movie, reading his reactions might be the next best thing:

Also, if you’re wondering why #ReleaseTheButtholeCut has been trending on Twitter… er…

