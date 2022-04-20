A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX After Allegedly Shooting Man

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to NBC News.

The rapper, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, arrived at LAX on a private plane from Barbados on Wednesday, where he was met by LAPD officers who made the arrest with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

Prior to the arrest, the rapper had been vacationing in Barbados with Rihanna, who announced she was pregnant with their first child together in January.

NBC reports that he was handcuffed at the LAX terminal and escorted out by officers, while TMZ wrote that multiple witnesses saw the arrest.

A$AP Rocky’s attorney Alan Jackson also confirmed the arrest in a statement to NBC.

According to the outlet, the rapper had been under investigation by the LAPD in connection to a Nov. 6 shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. around 10:20 pm.

“The shooting victim later told police that Mayers, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street,” NBC reported. “The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to police reports.”

The “Sundress” rapper had previously found himself in legal trouble when he was jailed in Sweden for roughly a month in 2019.

In July 2019, Rocky, along with members of his entourage, were arrested and accused of aggravated assault following a fight in Stockholm. He was later found guilty during his trial, but was spared any more jail time.

