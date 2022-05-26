Abbott Elementary Creator Responds to ‘Wild’ Requests for School Shooting Episode in Wake of Uvalde Tragedy

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson has responded to those requesting a school shooting episode — and the answer is a hard “no.”

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” Brunson wrote, referring to her hit ABC series Abbott Elementary. “People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.'”

Brunson’s sitcom features a group of dedicated teachers, along with their hilariously tone-deaf principal, at a Philadelphia public school.

Fans of the show began requesting a school shooting episode after an 18-year-old gunman, suspected to be Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

“Please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you,” she added, referencing former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-TX) protest at a Texas press conference regarding the Robb Elementary School shooting.

“I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this,” she added. “We’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. I’m sad about it.”

Brunson went on to share an example of a request from a fan:

“This is just an idea. For the eventual series finale, a school shooting episode to highlight the numerous ones in this nation,” read the text. “Formulate an angle that would get our government to understand why laws need to pass. I think Abbott Elementary can affect change. I love the show.”

