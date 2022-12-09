ABC Cancels Airing of Backstreet Boys Christmas Special Following Rape Allegations, Lawsuit Against Nick Carter

ABC has canceled the airing of The Backstreet Boys’ Christmas special following rape allegations and a lawsuit against band member Nick Carter.

Variety first reported the news about A Very Backstreet Holiday on Thursday. Deadline reported that “the music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14.”

Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, claimed that she was raped and infected with HPV by Carter on the band’s tour bus following a February 2001 concert when she was 17 years old.

“Carter tried to scare me into silence by saying no one would believe me if I told what happened,” said Ruth, who identifies as autistic and having cerebral palsy, at a press conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., after the lawsuit was filed in Nevada.

“He was nasty and threatening, saying I was going to jail if I told. He also said he’d turn people against me because he was Nick Carter and he had the power to wreck my life,” she continued. “Carter took away my childhood and my innocence, but he cannot and will not take away my strength or my truth. I am a survivor and always will be.”

Carter’s attorney denied the allegations.

“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations against Nick, and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time,” Michael Holtz told Variety. “No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer. There is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com