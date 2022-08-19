Actor Idris Elba Says He Couldn’t Cast Real Life Daughter to Play His Daughter in New Film ‘Beast’: ‘The Chemistry Wasn’t Right’

Actor Idris Elba made some interesting casting decisions for his latest movie, Beast, which had his 20-year-old daughter refusing to speak to him for weeks.

Elba was recently on the popular radio broadcast, The Breakfast Club, alongside producer Will Packer, to discuss their new film releasing in movie theatres Friday.

Beast, stars Elba as a doting, widowed father who brings his two daughters to South Africa to experience an elite game reserve. The trip soon turns dangerous as a rogue lion begins stalking the group.

A clip from Elba’s interview on The Breakfast Club began circulating on Twitter via The Recount showing that the star didn’t want to cast his own daughter in the film.

“Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role, she wants to be an actress and she wanted — she auditioned,” Elba laughed referencing his oldest child, Isan Elba.

“You know, it came down to chemistry in the end,” he added.

“She very good,” assured Packer.

“She’s great. But the relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was — the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough,” Elba said, “My daughter didn’t talk to me for about three weeks.”

“I’d be kind of upset too,” co-host DJ Envy added.

“You say we don’t know chemistry as his father and daughter?” co-host Angela Yee laughed.

“Who called and said, ‘Hey, you didn’t get the part?'” Envy asked.

“I called and talked to her,” Packer replied.

