Actor Mira Sorvino Says Working with Woody Allen ‘Tainted’ Her Early Career : ‘I Should Have Denounced Him’

Mira Sorvino lamented her failure to denounce Woody Allen following accusations that he sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow while on Marc Maron’s podcast WTF.

The actor won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her work on Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite — which she also identified as the film where Harvey Weinstein, who distributed the production, started making “predatory moves” on her.

“I now have a very different opinion of Woody than I did then,” Sorvino said of her time working with Allen, noting that he had already been accused of abuse amid his bid for custody of the three children he had with Mia Farrow.

She went on to note that the media had framed the accusations as a way for Mia Farrow to “punish” Allen for leaving her for her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

“Just the fact that he was with Soon-Yi should have been enough — it should have been enough for everyone to be like, ‘Hm, daughter? What?'” she continued.

Sorvino shared that she is now friends with Dylan Farrow, adding, “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth.”

She then said that Allen, who she called a “terrible person who hurt his daughter,” has ruined her work on Mighty Aphrodite for her, adding that she had treasured that part of her career for years.

“I should have denounced him,” she added. “I didn’t look deep enough to actually educate myself to really make an educated opinion at the time. It’s not an excuse. I should have.”

“It’s so crazy that so much of my early career is tainted by that man and by Harvey Weinstein,” she continued. “Just, really, it’s sort of breathtaking.”

While Allen did not win custody of his children in the 90s, he has not been charged with any crimes and has vehemently denied all allegations.

“It’s so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained,” Allen said in an interview following the success of HBO’s Allen v. Farrow. “And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that.”

Listen above, via WTF.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com