Actor William Hurt Dead From Natural Causes at 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died Sunday of natural causes at age 71.
“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son Will said in a statement. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.”
Hurt, who won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in the 1985 film Kiss of the Spider Woman, was credited in more than 100 films, according to IMDb. Later appearances in his career include several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the TV mini-series version of Dune, and Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence.
Albert Brooks, who co-starred alongside Hurt in the 1987 film Broadcast News, responded the news of Hurt’s passing, saying that working with him on that film was “amazing” and Hurt would be “greatly missed.”
Similarly, actor Matthew Modine weighed in, calling Hurt “a consummate professional.”
Others offered their thoughts as well, remembering Hurt’s work fondly.
