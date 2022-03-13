Actor William Hurt Dead From Natural Causes at 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died Sunday of natural causes at age 71.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son Will said in a statement. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.”

Hurt, who won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in the 1985 film Kiss of the Spider Woman, was credited in more than 100 films, according to IMDb. Later appearances in his career include several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the TV mini-series version of Dune, and Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

Albert Brooks, who co-starred alongside Hurt in the 1987 film Broadcast News, responded the news of Hurt’s passing, saying that working with him on that film was “amazing” and Hurt would be “greatly missed.”

R.I.P. William Hurt. So sad to hear this news. Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) March 13, 2022

Similarly, actor Matthew Modine weighed in, calling Hurt “a consummate professional.”

I had the great pleasure of working beside William Hurt in Too Big To Fail. Bill was a consummate professional. Continually searching for greater truth and human understanding. Blessings to his family and friends. RIP. pic.twitter.com/hOJPtPbVf9 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) March 13, 2022

Others offered their thoughts as well, remembering Hurt’s work fondly.

Wow, another Major loss to the acting community. Great actor. Great mind. RIP https://t.co/aKu8NWLgaz — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 13, 2022

Saddened to hear of the passing of actor William Hurt. He broke the mold in his Oscar-winning role in Kiss of the Spider Woman, broke smiles in Broadcast News, and broke our hearts in The Accidental Tourist. A great loss to the world. Rest among the stars now, good sir. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 13, 2022

Outside the #CriticsChoiceAwards, Christine Lahti remembered her friend and "The Doctor" co-star William Hurt as "brilliant": "His mind just would never stop." pic.twitter.com/XIPt3aid6K — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 13, 2022

RIP William Hurt, 71.

Terrific actor, loved him in Broadcast News. pic.twitter.com/2pwj35fEJ3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 13, 2022

Grateful that I had the opportunity to work with William Hurt. I admired his acting so much and watching his commitment in person was remarkable. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/faDLANuq2E — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) March 13, 2022

