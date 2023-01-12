Actress Geena Davis Gets Emotional Describing the Moment Bill Murray Lost His Temper On Set and Berated Her in F-Bomb Filled Rant

Actress Geena Davis got emotional during a recent interview describing how fellow actor Bill Murray blew up at her during the filming of their 1990 film Quick Change.

During the Monday edition of On with Kara Swisher, Davis discussed her recent memoir Dying of Politeness. Davis said the way Murray behaved on set weighed on her for years after.

“The first day of shooting, we were shooting a huge scene out on an intersection in Manhattan, with hundreds of extras and giant crew and all that stuff,” Davis said. “And they asked — they said, ‘We’re ready for you to come to set.’ And I said, ‘Well, costumes asked me to wait here one second. Can I do that or should I come with you?'”

Davis said she was advised to wait in her trailer and moments later Murray burst inside.

“Seconds later, Bill Murray in a full clown costume, by the way, slams into the trailer with, you know, rage coming out of his eyeballs and starts screaming at me and swearing at me,” she said.

“‘Get the fuck out there. What the fuck are you doing? Move. Move,'” Davis recalled Murray yelling. “And he got behind me and screamed in my ear, ‘Move. Move faster, move it.’ And we’re getting to this intersection where there’s hundreds of people watching and he keeps it up and keeps it up until we — he says, ‘Stand there’ and points to a mark on the pavement and starts shooting. And I was literally like shaking.”

“He elbowed me after a few takes and said, ‘What’s up with you? Come on, come on. It’s all good,'” Davis added.

“He got you in line. He got you in line. That’s what he was trying to do,” Swisher insisted.

“And the point was — it wasn’t necessary, you know,” Davis said. “It wasn’t like an urgent matter for me to go there. I learned that it wasn’t, but he got the opportunity to really put me in my place and really shame me.”

As the conversation continued, Davis expressed just how much the memory still resonates with her.

“Just talking about it actually, it’s still — it’s very emotional for me because — I felt so ashamed, you know? For somebody who wants to do things right. You know? And I felt so ashamed of that I didn’t, my — sorry,” Davis paused.

“My agent and my manager came that day to take me to lunch, you know — Fun. Yay. For starting the movie, take me to lunch, and I didn’t tell them,” she said. “I never told anybody until I wrote the book. And it’s just a shame that I took on blame for that happening,” she concluded.

Listen above via On with Kara Swisher.

