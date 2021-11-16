Adam Driver Shares ‘Scary’ Comic-Con Experience That Made Him Never Want to Go Back

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adam Driver was not prepared for the chaos that often goes hand and hand with Comic-Con — and will likely never return to one of the events again.

Driver and his fellow House of Gucci star Lady Gaga appeared on The Graham Norton Show this weekend, during which Driver detailed his experience at the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con.

Graham Norton asked Driver if he enjoyed the event, which he attended ahead of the release of his film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Uh, no,” Driver responded bluntly, adding, “I didn’t know the rules of Comic-Con.”

Driver recalled arriving at the hotel at two in the morning and being asked if there is anything he needed, replying that he might step out for a coffee tomorrow.

“And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel,'” Driver continued. “They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel. We have some masks in a bag, if you want to put a mask on in a bag.’ And they handed me, like, the option of an Iron Man mask or a Darth Vader mask.”

Driver went on to explain that celebrities would wear masks to blend into the crowds and stay safe from the excited fans at the event.

“I opened my window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do,” Driver continued. “And then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the Star Wars theme on repeat, because we were all staying in the hotel. It was scary.”

Norton cracked that the cast must have “loved” that gesture.

“You show up and it’s 2,000 people who are just very devoted. It’s just a lot of energy,” Driver continued, adding, “I mean, it’s nice. I … I’m not anxious to go again.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

