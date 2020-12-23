Steve Buscemi brought together his celebrity friends for a virtual fundraising event to support Friends of Firefighters, which offers mental health services for active and retired firefighters and their families amid the pandemic.

The two-hour event, dubbed Fireside Chat with Steve Buscemi, streamed live on Tuesday night. Among the stars who helped raise over $150,000 for the charity were Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Judd Apatow, David Spade, Kevin James, Rob Schneider, Julie Bowen and Kenan Thompson, to name a few.

Viewers were invited to interact with the stars throughout the livestream, during which they chatted about their films and answered donor questions. Donors also had an opportunity to win items introduced by the celebs by donating to the campaign.

During the event, Sandler spoke about working on 2007’s I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, in which he and Kevin James play Brooklyn firefighters. The comedy star recalled the pleasure of getting to work alongside real firefighters for the role. Sandler also revealed that he often drops by New York City fire stations when he’s in town.

Buscemi, who worked as New York City firefighter in the ‘80s before he was an actor, has been a big supporter of the FDNY for decades. Following the September 11 attacks, the actor volunteered to search for survivors in the rubble of the World Trade Center.

Friends of Firefighters was launched shortly after September 11, 2001 to provide emotional counseling for firefighters impacted by the attacks.

Watch the full Fireside Chat with Steve Buscemi livestream below.

