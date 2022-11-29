Adam Sandler Goes Viral With Awards Speech Written By Teenage Daughters: ‘F*ck Every Other Comedian’

Comedian Adam Sandler went viral after delivering a hilarious acceptance speech written by his teenage daughters at the Gotham Awards.

Sandler, who was accepting the Performer Tribute Award at the New York ceremony on Monday evening, opened the acceptance speech by explaining that his two teenage daughters, Sadie and Sunny, wrote it on his behalf and made a specific request for him to use a southern accent while reciting it.

“Dear well-dressed dignitaries, highly educated hipsters and various other plus-ones of the Gotham Awards, thank you for giving our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time, primetime G.O.A.T. achievement tribute award…Seeing as most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps, or fake mini Oscars that say ‘Father of the Year.’ Which he sadly purchased himself,” he said.

“We also wish we could be at tonight’s award show with all of you sophisticated people, but daddy said, and we quote, ‘I don’t wanna spend a whole night that’s supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubertized buffoons screaming, Where is Timothée Chalamet and how can we legally squeeze that fine little Jewish ass of his?’ But Gotham Awards, don’t feel bad for us Sandler girls. Just know while daddy is with you tonight, we are doing everything we’re not allowed to do when daddy’s home,” he continued.

The list included eating Sandler’s stash of yodels, trying on his Spanx shape wear, and watching Ben Stiller films.

“The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls the screaming room, which we just call the shower, and bellowed out the phrase, ‘Only the Sandman makes people laugh. Fuck every other comedian,'” Sandler recited.

“Daddy Sandler’s film career began in 1988, formed by two guiding principles. People in prison need movies too and TBS needs content,” he laughed.

Sandler continued the speech, listing off the various films he has been a part of in his long career.

“Many intellectuals have stated that daddy did these so-called artsy fartsy movies to push himself as an actor and human being in attempts to do some heavy duty, much needed soul searching, but we his children know he did it for a much more tangible reason to one day be invited to the Gotham Awards,” he read.

“It’s almost time for us to go watch some more YouTube clips and buy some more Lululemon shit. So we’ll leave you with this. Thank you mommy, for putting up with daddy and his crazy fucking mood swings all these years — now that truly is a feat deserve it of a lifetime achievement award,” Sandler concluded.

Watch above via Variety on Twitter.

