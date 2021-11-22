Adele Breaks Down in Tears After Childhood Teacher Surprises Her On Stage: ‘You Really Did Change My Life’

Adele broke down in tears after she was surprised on stage by a childhood teacher during a recent concert.

The Easy on Me singer was surprised by one of her past English teachers during her ITV concert special, An Audience with Adele, which aired in the United Kingdom on Sunday night.

The crowd was just as star-packed as her last special, and while nobody proposed, emotions were still running high.

The star stopped to take questions from the audience at one point, answering one from actress Emma Thompson, who asked if there was someone who “supported you or inspired you” to go on despite any “trials and tribulations.”

Adele revealed that Ms. McDonald, her English teacher at Chestnut Grove Academy in London, inspired her despite only having her for one year:

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️ *PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* 🤣@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

“She got me really into English literature. Like, I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously, now I write lyrics,” Adele said of Ms. McDonald, adding, “She was so bloody cool. So engaging.”

The singer gushed about Ms. McDonald’s style, remembering that she used to wear gold jewelry and sequins and sharing that she was a dancer as well.

“She really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us,” Adele added before getting surprised by McDonald herself.

Thompson revealed that McDonald, whom Adele had not seen since she was twelve years 0ld, was in the audience that night, causing Adele to break down in tears.

“Thank you for remembering me,” McDonald told Adele after being brought up on stage.

“No, you really, you really did change my life. Mum! Mum, can you believe it?” Adele told McDonald.

