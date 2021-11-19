Adele’s New Album Includes Emotional Voice Note She Recorded While Explaining Divorce to Her Son

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adele released her fourth studio album “30” on Friday, giving fans a glimpse into how she explained her divorce to her 9-year-old son.

The star has been open about her divorce in recent interviews, telling Oprah Winfrey she took marriage “very seriously,” which caused her to feel embarrassed by her divorce from Simon Konecki.

Adele gives fans even more in the album’s third song, “My Little Love,” which features a conversation she had with her son Angelo regarding the divorce.

“Mommy’s been having a lot of big feelings recently. I feel a bit confused,” Adele says, adding, “I feel like I don’t really know what I’m doing.”

“Oh, at all?” Angelo asks.

“At all,” Adele responds.

“I love your dad ’cause he gave you to me. You’re half me and you’re half Daddy,” she says to Angelo in another voice note.

In one voice note, Angelo says, “Oi, I feel like you don’t love me,” prompting Adele to ask, “Why do you feel likе that?”

“Do you like-like me?” Angelo adds — Adele explaining, “You know mommy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right?”

Adele addressed the voice notes in a recent interview with Vogue, revealing that she recorded the conversation with her son after her therapist suggests it:

‘The next song is the one I wrote when I went to the studio the day after Angelo said I can’t see you.’ A certain combination of elements—sexy ’70s groove, heavy strings, heavier lyrics—immediately calls to mind Marvin Gaye. (What’s Going On was a “very big reference” on the album, turns out.) ‘My little love,’ Adele sings in a low, smoky register. ‘I see your eyes / Widen like an ocean / When you look at me / So full of my emotions.’ Between verses are snippets of conversations she had with Angelo during the Year of Anxiety, recorded at her therapist’s suggestion. The song ends with bits of a raw, teary voicemail she left for a friend. She was inspired to incorporate voice notes by Tyler, the Creator and the British rapper Skepta, she explains. ‘I thought it might be a nice touch, seeing as everyone’s been at my door for the last 10 years, as a fan, to be like, Would you like to come in?’

Another voice note exclusively features Adele, in which she opens up about feeling “anxious,” “paranoid,” “stressed” and lonely:

I’m having a bad day, I’m having a very anxious day

I feel very paranoid, I feel very stressed

Um, I have a hangover, which never helps, but

I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I feel lonely

And I never feel lonely, I love being on my own

I always preferred being on my own than being with people

And I feel like maybe I’ve been, like, overcompensating

Being out and stuff like that to keep my mind off of him

And I feel like today I’m home, and I wanna be at home

I just wanna watch TV and curl up in a ball and

Be in my sweats and stuff like that, I just feel really lonely

I feel a bit frightened that I might feel like this a lot

