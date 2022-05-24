Alec Baldwin Slams Ex-NFL Player for ‘Work Place Abuse’ Over Brawl with Airline Employee

Alec Baldwin condemned ex-NFL player Brendan Langely for getting in a brawl with a United Airlines employee, calling it “work place abuse.”

Langley was captured on video getting into a physical fight with a United Airlines employee at New Jersey’s Newark airport on Sunday.

This shows it earlier on but doesn’t help explain much.pic.twitter.com/Hz5KDBaJME — Jack Posomeoff (@tigermelons) May 23, 2022

Langley was reportedly defending himself after the employee slapped him across the face, and United Airlines confirmed the employee has since been fired.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter,” the airline said in a statement to CNN. “United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated.”

Baldwin, however, had a different take on the matter.

“The guy working at the airport is the victim. He came to work to do a job,” Baldwin apparently wrote in a comment on The Shade Room’s Instagram video of the incident. “The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of work place abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This asshole who hit this guy should be put on a no fly list.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Baldwin and other Rust executives are currently being sued by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of the film after a prop gun Baldwin was holding misfired.

“Defendant Baldwin and the other Defendants in this case failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences,” the suit states.

Baldwin has denied that he is accountable for the tragedy.

“Someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is but I know it’s not me,” he said in an interview with George Stephanopoulos.

Despite the claim, Hutchins’ husband Matt Hutchins has largely blamed Baldwin for his wife’s death, telling Hoda Kotb, “The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com