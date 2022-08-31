Alec Baldwin Sued for Second Time By Fallen Marine’s Family for Calling Sister ‘January 6 Rioter’ After He Offered Up Donation

The family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan filed a second defamation lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin for referring to the Marine’s sister as a “January 6 rioter.”

The lawsuit comes from the widow and sisters of Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, who was one of 13 Marines killed during the withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.

The dispute between Baldwin and the family began on a rather positive note, with the Glengarry Glen Ross star reaching out to McCollum’s sister, Roice McCollom, on Instagram and donating $5000 to McCollum’s widow, Jiennah McCollum, and newborn child as a “tribute to a fallen soldier.”

The relationship soured, however, when Baldwin noticed Roice posted a photo of her attending the protest preceding the January 6 riot in 2021. She posted the photo ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot.

“Are you the same woman I sent the $ for your sister’s husband who was killed during the Afghanistan exit?” Baldwin wrote in response.

In a direct message, he accused her of being a “January 6 rioter,” complaining he didn’t know at the time of his donation.

“When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter,” he wrote, according to the suit, which is seeking $25 million in damages.

“Protesting is perfectly legal in the country, and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI. Thanks, have a nice day!” Roice wrote in response to Baldwin.

The actor dismissed this defense and told her he reposted her photo and accused her of taking part in the riot. In the suit, Roice denied being part of and condemned the rioting that took place. She was not one of those arrested in connection with January 6.

“Good luck,” he said.

According to the newly filed complaint, Roice said she received “hostile, aggressive, hateful messages” minutes after Baldwin posted the photo to his more than two million followers.

A lawsuit was filed against Baldwin from the family originally in Wyoming, but that was dismissed in May as the court does not have jurisdiction over Baldwin, who lives in New York.

Baldwin’s latest legal trouble comes amidst the fallout from the shooting on the set of the incomplete Rust that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was holding the gun at the time of the shooting but said he did not pull the trigger and was informed it was safe and checked. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com