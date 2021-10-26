Succession has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO.

The network picked up Jesse Armstrong’s series just two episodes into the third season, shortly after the show’s star Brian Cox predicted there would be two more seasons of the hit drama.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” HBO’s executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

According to Deadline, this season’s premiere marked the best launch performance of any HBO Max original series, drawing more than 1.4M viewers. The season 3 premiere also drew in a 13 percent increase in viewership since the second season’s launch, further pointing to the family saga’s success.

The Emmy-winning series, starring Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, and Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, centers around a fictional family that runs multimedia conglomerate Waystar Royco.

The third season picked up after Kendall foiled his father’s plan to sacrifice him in order to save the company, becoming a self-described “whistleblower” and outing several of Logan’s transgressions.

The third season shows both Logan and Kendall attempting to secure their family allegiances, Logan desperately looking to align with his other children Shiv and Roman.

Succession was created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, who also executive produced alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell.

Returning cast members also include Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass, and Peter Friedman while Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova joined this season.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com