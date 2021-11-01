All We Want for Christmas Is Mariah Carey Kicking Off the Holiday Season by Smashing a Pumpkin With a Candy Cane Bat

“I don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need…”

Apparently what we all needed was Mariah Carey armed with a giant candy cane bat, smashing a pumpkin to bits, and letting us all know it’s time to get festive.

Carey’s 1994 smash holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” is instantly recognizable to millions of people all over the world, often the first few notes of chimes, and definitely from the moment she begins to sing.

As one of the best selling Christmas singles of all time, the tune has become the de facto anthem of the modern holiday season, inspiring countless memes — and eye-twitching dread from retail employees who are forced to overdose on the song for several weeks every year.

The pandemic chilled the spirits of last year’s holiday season, but this year the wide availability of vaccines has drastically lowered the risk of gathering together, and many Americans are eagerly anticipating celebrating this year with friends and family.

And Carey isn’t going to let anyone waste even a second.

In a video posted on her Twitter account at precisely midnight ET on November 1, Carey officially kicked off the 2021 holiday season, with smashing success.

Wearing a sparkly red gown and sky-high heels, Carey opens up a door to show a front porch scene decorated for Halloween, complete with three pumpkins carved with the message “IT’S NOT TIME.”

Grinning, Carey smashes the middle pumpkin — the one that said “NOT” — with a bat painted to look like a candy cane, as the opening chimes of her beloved Christmas song start to play.

The video then quick-cuts to the chorus of the song while Carey, now dressed in a sparkly Santa outfit, merrily decorates a tree, wraps presents, and tosses snow in the air.

At the 0:23 second mark, a gift with “11/5” can be seen, presumably teasing a new release coming from Carey. She blows a kiss to the camera and the video ends with a message:

IT’S TIME!!! TO SMASH THAT PUMPKIN AND TREAT IT AS PIE…CAUSE WE STILL GOTTA GET THROUGH THANKSGIVING!!!

Unsurprisingly, Carey’s video sparked happy reactions on social media.

The Guinness World Records even declared Carey’s video a “new record for the earliest celebration of Christmas.”

new record for the earliest celebration of Christmas — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 1, 2021

