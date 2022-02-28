Amanda Bynes’ Doctor Reportedly Confirms She’s Able to ‘Live Independently’ As She Fights to End Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes’ attorney joined Good Morning America on Monday as the actress is seeking to end her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship.

Bynes’ attorney David Esquibias emphasized that his client no longer needs the protection of the court, arguing that she is now capable of living freely.

The actress filed court documents on Wednesday, Esquibias telling People magazine that “She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

“She has a doctor’s declaration that indicates that she is able to manage her own financial affairs, that she’s able to live independently,” he added while on GMA Monday.

The attorney highlighted that she has been “working hard in school for the last several years,” and has earned almost “straight A’s.”

In 2019, Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles and later got engaged the following February to Paul Michael, who she met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

“She’s ready to live free of this conservatorship,” he added, noting that her family fully supports her decision and that her individual freedoms were never taken away from her amid the conservatorship.

Bynes’ mother Lynn Bynes was initially granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter in 2013 after the actress reportedly set fire to a driveway and later regained conservatorship in 2014.

Esquibias had previously clarified that Bynes’ conservatorship is reviewed every two years and that a recent status report regarding her health was approved by the court.

“By law, the next status report is due in two years,” he told People. “Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda.”

Bynes’ attempt to end her conservatorship comes after Britney Spears successfully terminated a nearly 14-year-long conservatorship in November.

Unlike Spears’ cases, however, Bynes has the full support of her family.

In a statement to GMA, Tamar Arminak, the attorney for Bynes’ family, said her parents “could not be more proud of Amanda for the progress she has made and the healthy and safe life she has created for herself.”

