Amber Heard Lawyer and Ex-TMZ Employee Lock Horns During Trial: ‘This Gets You Your 15 Minutes of Fame’

Former TMZ employee Morgan Tremaine locked horns with Amber Heard’s attorney while on the stand Wednesday.

Tremaine testified about hiring paparazzi to a Los Angeles courthouse on May 27, 2016, in order to film Heard leaving after she filed a temporary restraining order against Johnny Depp.

“Their objective was to capture her leaving the courthouse and she was going to sort of stop and turn toward the camera to display the bruise on the right side of her face, the alleged bruise,” he said, also confirming that on Aug. 12, 2016, he received a video via Dropbox through TMZ’s tip line of Depp slamming cabinets.

During a cross-examination, Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft accused Tremaine of using the trial as a way to gain “fame,” asking, “You know this case is being televised, right?”

Tremaine acknowledged that he was aware of the cameras in the courtroom.

“And so this gets you your 15 minutes of fame?” Bredehoft replied.

Tremaine ensured Bredehoft and the jury that he stands to “gain nothing from this,” adding, “I’m actually putting myself in the target of TMZ, a very litigious organization.

“I’m not seeking any 15 minutes of fame, though you’re welcome to speculate,” he continued. “I could say the same thing about taking Amber Heard as a client, for you.”

Bredehoft shot back by calling Tremaine’s counterpoint “argumentative.”

“Oh, hardly. I find that to be purely logical thinking,” Tremaine responded.

Watch above, via Law&Crime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com