Amber Heard Says She ‘Absolutely’ Still Loves Depp Despite Grueling Trial: ‘No Bad Feelings or Ill Will Towards Him At All’

Amber Heard shared that she still loves Johnny Depp — even after the former couple’s blockbuster defamation trial.

“Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” Heard told Savannah Guthrie in the second part of an interview for NBC News. “I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”

Heard’s remark came after Guthrie asked if she still had love for Depp after their defamation trial, as Heard had claimed she did while on the stand.

“I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all,” Heard added. “I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand if you’ve just ever loved anyone.”

Guthrie also asked Heard about a text Depp sent, in which he promised “total global humiliation” for Heard following her allegations of abuse.

Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie‘s exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: pic.twitter.com/xr3EX9se6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

“I’m not a good victim, I get it,” she said. “I’m not a likeable victim, I’m not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to see me and hear his own words which is a promise to do this.”

Roughly two weeks ago, the jury in Depp and Heard’s defamation trial determined Heard did defame her former spouse in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post.

In Feb. 2019, Depp sued Heard for $50 million in connection with the op-ed, and the jury ultimately awarded him $15 million.

The jury specifically awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages, but because Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp was awarded $10.35 million total.

The jury also awarded $2 million to Heard in compensatory damages in regards to her $100 million countersuit, as the jury determined Heard had also proven elements of defamation against Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman.

Heard’s interview with Guthrie aired on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Today Show and will air in full Friday on Dateline at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch above, via NBC.

