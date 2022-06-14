Amber Heard Says She Stands By ‘Every Word’ of Her Testimony, Accuses Depp of Lying in Bombshell Interview

Amber Heard defended her testimony and accused Johnny Depp of lying during her first interview since a jury ruled she defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

“Do you stand by your testimony and your accusations against Johnny Depp about abuse?” asked Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive interview that aired in part on Tuesday.

Heard defended everything she said on the stand during the nearly two-month trial, saying, “Of course. To my dying day [I] will stand by every word of my testimony.”

Despite Heard’s remark, after a nearly two-month trial, a jury determined they found “clear and convincing evidence” that she defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed detailing an allegedly abusive relationship.

Guthrie pushed back on Heard’s confidence in her testimony, noting that there is audio of her contradicting claims she made while on the stand.

“I am looking at a transcript that says — he says, ‘You start physical fights,’ And you say, ‘I did start a physical fight. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again,’” Guthrie said, adding, “This is in black and white. I understand context. But you’re testifying, and you’re telling me today, ‘I never started a physical fight,’ and here you are on tape saying you did.”

Highlighting what she said on the stand, Heard maintained that she was only physical with Depp out of self-defense.

“As I testified on the stand about this, is that when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn’t take the blame for. But when you’re in an abusive dynamic, psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don’t have the resources that, say, you or I do, with the luxury of saying, ‘Hey, this is black and white,’” she replied. “Because it’s anything but when you’re living in it.”

Guthrie pointed to other audio presented during the trial, in which Heard told Depp, “‘Oh, tell the world, Johnny Depp, I, a man, am a victim of domestic violence.'”

“Twenty-second clips or the transcripts of them are not representative of even the two hours or the three hours that those clips are excerpt[ed] from,” Heard replied.

Guthrie later turned her attention to Depp’s testimony, saying, “He says he never hit you. Never. Is that a lie?”

“Yes, it is,” Heard replied.

Watch above, via NBC.

