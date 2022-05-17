Amber Heard Suggests in Testimony That Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Leaked Divorce to TMZ

Amber Heard suggested that Johnny Depp‘s lawyer Laura Wasser was a source for TMZ throughout the former couple’s divorce.

Heard made the remark while testifying during her and Depp’s ongoing defamation trial, as her attorney Elaine Bredehoft questioned how TMZ received information on her and Depp’s divorce settlement in 2016.

“When I filed for divorce, I asked my team to file in the most discreet way — literally to put it under a stack of papers and file it at end of day so it had more of a shot of being missed by the paparazzi, and by TMZ and those sorts of publicity outlets,” Heard explained.

Heard went on to say that when she discovered that TMZ had information on her divorce, which was filed with a restraining order against Depp, she attempted to contact him so he would not learn about the filing from an online source.

“Did Mr. Depp tell you about who had connections with TMZ?” Bredehoft later asked Heard.

“Yes, we talked about it — his lawyer Laura Wasser,” Heard replied — suggesting that Depp’s own divorce attorney had leaked the information to TMZ.

During the cross-examination, Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez had previously played a clip from a deposition Heard gave in August 2013 as part of the former couple’s divorce case.

In the video, Heard explains that she did not want Depp to find out that she had filed for divorce from sources online, especially as TMZ “has been alerted” about the story.

“You slipped up there, didn’t you, Ms. Heard?” Vasquez asked after airing the clip. “You let it slip out that TMZ had been alerted to your filing of the domestic violence restraining order, didn’t you?”

Heard denied doing so, prompting Vasquez to ask if Heard was responsible for leaking video of Depp “attacking the kitchen cabinets” to TMZ.

“I didn’t do that — I don’t know how to do that,” Heard replied.

Vasquez went on to ask if TMZ now owns the copyright to the video.

“I have no idea what TMZ owns,” Heard responded, adding, “I never got paid for it because I had nothing to do with that.”

Vasquez went on to pointedly ask if TMZ was “just lucky” when acquiring “the inside scoop” on her divorce with Depp.

“I have no idea — that is not my area of expertise, I would not even know how to do that,” she said.

