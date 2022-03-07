The American Idol judges were visibly blown away during a stunning audition from 17-year-old contestant Kenedi Anderson.

Anderson performed a stripped-down version of Lady Gaga’s “Applause” while auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie — earning high praise from the music legends.

The judges’ facial expressions clearly changed throughout Anderson’s performance, as she began to sing while playing the piano.

“What are the name of your fans?” Perry asked after Anderson’s audition.

“I don’t have any,” the contestant responded.

Perry went on to joke that she feels “threatened” by Anderson’s performance, adding, “They’re younger, they’re skinnier, they’re prettier. They sing really good,” through fake tears.

Perry later said she does not understand how Anderson hasn’t been recruited by a record label yet, while Richie quipped that Anderson has “answered our prayers.”

“I believe you might be the biggest star we’ve ever seen,” Bryan added.

Anderson went on to receive a platinum ticket for her performance, which is a new feature on American Idol’s 20th season.

The ticket will allow Anderson to sit through the first round of Hollywood Week, giving her the opportunity to watch her competition before performing herself.

“It’s just insane to me,” Anderson said after winning the ticket. “I cannot believe that they think I’m worthy of this, and that just gives me so much self-confidence and so much happiness.”

Anderson has previously been applauded for her singing chops, going viral on TikTok with a cover of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto.

The post has scored 2.7 million views and 700,000 likes while Anderson now has just over 50,000 followers on TikTok.

Watch above, via ABC.

