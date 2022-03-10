Amy Schumer Reveals Creative Differences Caused Her to Leave Barbie Movie — Now Starring Margot Robbie

Amy Schumer has opened up on the real reason she decided to step away from the upcoming live-action Barbie.

Schumer was set to play the titular role in the upcoming film, but in 2017, announced she would be dropping out due to “scheduling conflicts.”

“The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners,” she added. “I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

Schumer has since revealed that she actually left the film due to vast creative differences.

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” she said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, when Schumer and her sister and writing partner Kim Caramele passed on the script, it described the live-action film as “a fish-out-of-water tale about a woman (played by Schumer) who gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough.”

Schumer had written Barbie as an “ambitious inventor” for the film, and the studio reportedly asked that Barbie’s invention be a high heel made of Jell-O.

The studio also sent Schumer a pair of Manolo Blahniks once they sealed the deal on the movie, further highlighting their opposing views on women’s priorities.

“The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal,'” Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony has since tapped Hollywood power couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach to write the movie, with Gerwig as director. Margot Robbie is set to star as Barbie and Ryan Gosling will reportedly play Ken.

