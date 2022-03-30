Amy Schumer Says She’s ‘Still Triggered and Traumatized’ By The Oscars Slap

Amy Schumer, who co-hosted this year’s Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Skyes, has spoken out about Will Smith’s on-stage smacking of Chris Rock.

“Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend [Chris Rock] and believe he handled it like a pro,” she wrote in a Wednesday Instagram caption.

“Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend [Questlove] and the whole thing was so disturbing,” she continued. “So much pain in [Will Smith] anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.”

Schumer went on to praise herself and her co-hosts for their work that night, adding, “But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

The comedian also used her caption as an opportunity to joking plug her new Hulu series, writing, “I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series [Lief and Beth] and see me on tour this fall.”

While this is Schumer’s first statement on the incident, she lightheartedly referenced it while hosting on Sunday.

Schumer had to come back on stage and continue her hosting duties after Smith slapped Rock across the face for poking fun at Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I’ve been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?” she joked. “There’s like, a different vibe in here…”

Smith apologized to the Academy while tearfully accepting the award for Best Oscar on Sunday, and later apologized to Rock directly in a Monday Instagram post.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” he wrote. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

