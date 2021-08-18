Anderson .Paak’s New Tattoo Gives Music Industry Very Specific Instructions: No Posthumous Albums

Anderson .Paak has debuted his latest tattoo, and it includes a very specific message to the music industry.

The singer, rapper, and one-half of super duo Silk Sonic took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share his new ink, giving explicit instructions for what to do with his unreleased music once he passes.

Anderson .Paak gets a tattoo saying he doesn’t want his music posthumously released pic.twitter.com/e63Q9G09c9 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 18, 2021

“When I’m gone please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached,” reads his new tattoo. “Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

You hear that, music executives? .Paak is not going to leave the door open this time.

.Paak’s body ink comes after unreleased material from Prince’s “Welcome 2 America,” which was recorded in 2010 and shelved for 11 years, including for five years after he died in 2016.

The album was released on July 30, 2021, debuting at number two on the chart.

There has also been a recent surge in posthumous albums, including releases from the late Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Selena, DMX, Aaliyah, and Juice WRLD.

According to Variety, who confirmed that the tattoo is legitimate, posthumous releases have been topping charts almost every week for the past year, often finding themselves on top 10 lists.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com