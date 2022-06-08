Andy Cohen Shares Hope His Kids Will Defrost Leftover Embryos in The Future and Raise Their Siblings As Their Children

Andy Cohen has come up with a very interesting way to use the embryos he still has remaining from the surrogacy process he went through when deciding to become a father.

The famous reality show producer spoke with radio host, Jeff Lewis during his live SiriusXM show on Tuesday. Among other topics, Cohen, a father of two, was asked about any potential plans for future children.

“How many embryos do you have left?” asked Lewis.

“I do have a couple. You want one?” Cohen laughed.

“You must have stronger sperm than me,” Lewis joked. “Did you end up with a lot? Like how many more?”

“I have a few,” Cohen said.

“Just tell me. Don’t be so fucking evasive. You’re on the radio,” Lewis pressed.

“I think I have three,” Cohen replied. “You know what I’m thinking? This is crazy, but like if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they’ll like defrost their sibling and raise them as a child. Is that a weird thought?”

“I’ve never — yes, it is a weird thought!” Lewis concluded.

Cohen’s two children were both born via surrogate. His son Benjamin was born in 2019 and his daughter, Lucy was born in April of this year.

Listen above via Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM.

