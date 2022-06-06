Red Scare Host Anna Khachiyan Tells Megyn Kelly The Depp Verdict is a Rebirth of Me Too Movement: ‘Everyone is Fair Game’

The hosts of the Red Scare Podcast, Anna Khachiyan and Dasha Nekrasova believe the Johnny Depp verdict is just the beginning of a new era in the Me Too movement.

Speaking with Megyn Kelly on the Monday edition of her SiriusXM show, the Red Scare hosts, who regularly provide cutting-edge cultural commentary, were asked about the ruling against Amber Heard and the state of Me Too.

Kelly began the conversation by referencing writer Michelle Goldberg‘s recent op-ed for The Baltimore Sun which referred to the verdict as a “travesty.”

Quoting Goldberg, she said, “‘Me too, was a movement of women telling their stories. Now that Heard has been destroyed for identifying as a survivor — Other women will think twice.'”

“That’s not why Heard was destroyed because she identified as a survivor,” Kelly corrected. “She was destroyed because they did not believe her. Her claim was not found credible.”

“What do you make of it?” she eventually asked Khachiyan and Nekrasova.

“Well it seems that everyone, whether they’re, an advocate or critic of Me Too, seems to think that this verdict — it signals the death now of Me Too. And I don’t see it that way,” Khachiyan, a cultural critic, said. “I think it’s probably a rebirth of me too, in a more diffused and ambient and arbitrary way. Like now you no longer have to be a man accused of sexual offenses to be Me Too. It — everybody’s basically fair game.”

“I think, you know, from the start for me, it was apparent that Me Too, was this like dress rehearsal for this overall erosion of due process,” she continued.

Nekrasova, co-host of Red Scare and actress, chimed in next.

“I mean, and there were, you know, problems in Hollywood with the old like Weinstein model, which was functionally an open secret. When I moved to LA, I was told like, ‘Oh, you could be a Weinstein girl.’ You just talked about it. You know?” Nekrasova said.

She continued, “I always saw Me Too, basically as like a cynical, power grab that wasn’t actually going to correct like power imbalances within the film industry.”

“The composition of the power structure would change, but the distribution would stay the same, basically,” Khachiyan added.

“Yeah,” agreed Nekrasova. “Like your Amber Heards, your actresses, you know, like, um, who come to symbolize domestic abuse survivors actually I think do a real disservice to women who actually are invulnerable positions, who people don’t pay attention to because they’re like waitresses or hotel maids or something like that.”

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Podcast.

