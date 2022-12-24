‘Another Wow Moment!’ Drew Barrymore Stunned By Jill Biden’s Tour of White House Decorations

Hollywood star and talk show host Drew Barrymore gushed profusely as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden treated her to an exclusive tour of the White House holiday decorations.

President Joe Biden and the first lady sat for an exclusive interview that aired this week on a special White House edition of The Drew Barrymore Show, after which Dr. Biden showed off the holiday decorations.

Barrymore was particularly impressed with the trees that were decorated with ornaments created by schoolchildren who were asked to draw reflections of themselves.

“That is the most powerful theme I’ve ever seen on a Christmas tree,” Barrymore said.

From the Office of the First Lady:

State Dining Room – We the Children Embodied in the idea of We the People is the promise of the next generation. In the State Dining Room, the décor celebrates the childlike wonder that makes the holiday season a favorite time of year for so many. The ornaments on the Christmas trees were crafted as self-portraits by the students of the 2021 Teachers of the Year from across the country, ensuring that children see themselves in this year’s holiday display. Hanging from the fireplace mantel are the traditional Biden family stockings for Santa to fill on Christmas Eve, always with an orange in the toe (a tradition from the First Lady’s grandmother).

Barrymore also marveled at the insanely detailed “2022 Gingerbread White House,” which the White House notes:

A favorite of children of all ages is the official 2022 Gingerbread White House, placed in its honored position on the eagle pier table in the State Dining Room. Inspired by this year’s theme of We the People, the display also includes a sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the United States. Both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed at Independence Hall.

Some other decoration facts from The White House:

There are 77 Christmas trees throughout the White House.

The Gingerbread White House creation includes 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30 sheets of gingerbread dough, 100 pounds of pastillage, 30 pounds of chocolate, and 40 pounds of royal icing.

Over 83,615 holiday lights decorate the trees, garlands, wreaths, and displays in the White House.

Twenty-five classic wreaths adorn the north and south facades of the White House.

It takes over 150 dedicated volunteers from across the country working a full week to decorate the inside and outside of the White House.

Watch above via The Drew Barrymore Show.

