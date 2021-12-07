‘Are You Out of Your F*cking Mind?!’ Seth Meyers Goes OFF on Fox for Painting Omicron as a ‘Liberal Hoax’

Seth Meyers went off on Fox News for implying the Omicron variant is a “liberal hoax,” specifically hitting at Fox & Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth.

Meyers began Monday’s edition of Late Night by highlighting the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, joking that it “sounds like a paperback I read at my grandma’s house because there was shit else to do.”

“I thought scientists were supposed to be mild-mannered, analytical types that don’t want you to panic,” he cracked. “I get that they’re just going by the Greek alphabet, but the Greek alphabet is very scary. I propose we start naming the variants after popular child stars of the ’90s.”

After referencing the variant as the “Haley Joel Omicron,” the host shifted to a more serious tone, hitting at Republicans and Fox News hosts for “dismissing it as some sort of liberal hoax.”

Meyers noted that people have already been infected with the variant in the United States before sharing a tweet from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), in which suggested Omicron is a political strategy that Democrats are using to their advantage.

“Here comes the MEV – the Midterm Election Variant!” read the tweet. “They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election – but we’re not going to let them!”

Meyers went on to air a clip of Fox News hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Will Cain, and Pete Hegseth discussing the variant during an edition of Fox & Friends Weekend last month.

Hegseth particularly said, “You can count on a variant about every October, every two years,” implying it has been manufactured as a political strategy.

“Are you out of your fucking mind?!” Meyers said after airing the clip. “You think anyone wants this pandemic to keep going? You think that’s good for Democrats politically? Everyone is miserable! No one wants this thing to keep going. We all desperately want life to go back to normal.”

Watch above, via NBC.

