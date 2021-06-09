Armie Hammer Checks Into Rehab for Drug, Alcohol and Sex Addiction

Armie Hammer has checked into an in-patient facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues amid a number of sexual abuse allegations.

According to Vanity Fair, the actor departed the Cayman Islands, where he had been staying for much of the pandemic, on the morning of May 29. He was accompanied to the airport by his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, along with their two young kids. On May 31, he checked into a rehab outside of Orlando, Florida, where he plans on staying “as long as it takes to get healthy.”

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life – and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” a close friend of the actor told the outlet. “But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

The magazine noted that multiple people interviewed over the past four months “have alluded to unresolved trauma in Armie Hammer’s own past, as well as ongoing substance abuse.”

Meanwhile, a family friend of Hammer told Page Six that the actor is “committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids.”

In January, several women took to social media to accuse the actor of sexual and emotional abuse. Some posted screenshots showing him describing sexual fantasies involving rape and cannibalism.

The scandal escalated in March when a woman named Effie held a Zoom press conference alongside her lawyer, Gloria Allred, and accused the actor of “violently raping” her in 2017.

Hammer denied the shocking allegations through his lawyer, who said in a statement that the relationship was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the matter.

The fallout in Hammer’s career has been swift, with the actor being dropped from various projects – including the Jennifer Lopez comedy Shotgun Wedding, a Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather, as well as his agency WME.

