Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hit Back at the Haters, Prove They Wash Their Kids with Hilarious Bath Time Video

Alert the media! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bathed their children this week.

After sparking a tense debate regarding how frequently one should wash themselves or their children, the celebrity couple took to Instagram to prove that they do bathe their kids (at least sometimes).

“This bathing thing is out of hand,” Kutcher captioned the post, adding the hashtag “KutcherBathroomTalks.”

“You’re putting water on the children,” the actor joked, revealing that this was the fourth shower their children took this week. “Are you trying to melt them?!”

The video was posted after the couple shared during an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert that they do not bathe their children regularly, only washing them if they’re “visibly dirty.”

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Kutcher said. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The comment launched a flurry of other celebrity shower confessions — Shepard and Kristen Bell telling the hosts of The View that they are big fans of “waiting for the stink” before washing their children.

Jake Gyllenhaal also told Vanity Fair that he finds “bathing to be less necessary,” but some celebrities are not having it.

Jodie Turner-Smith took to Twitter to clarify, “In this house, we bathe,” while Dwayne Johnson claimed he showers four times a day.

in this house, we bathe. pic.twitter.com/fxeTMovLJs — Jodie (@MissJodie) August 6, 2021

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021

Cardi B denounced the anti-shower trend, saying it’s giving her “itchy.”

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

“I’m not starting any trends,” Jason Momoa also declared during an interview with Access Hollywood. “I shower, trust me. I’m Aquaman. I’m in the fucking water.”

