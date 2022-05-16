Audio of Amber Heard Begging Depp to Stop Slandering Her Played in Court: ‘I’m Not Lying About Any of This Sh*t’

Audio of an emotional Amber Heard begging Johnny Depp to stop the “smear campaign” against her after she had filed for divorce in 2016 was played in court Monday.

“I’m being called a liar and a gold-digger,” she is heard saying to Depp. “I’m not lying about any of this shit and I’m not after a dime of your money.”

Earlier in the recording, Heard also noted that there would be “tons of” evidence highlighting how he had allegedly abused her throughout their relationship, including text messages and pictures of her injuries.

“And it would be unbelievable, unbelievable to imagine a secret fight club or that I had been plotting to do this for three years,” she said in the recording. “No one is going to believe that.”

The actress can also be heard asking Depp why his attorney did not want to agree to a mutual gag order, which would prohibit both parties from discussing their split and any allegations publicly.

“And that’s the problem, that she doesn’t want the gag order,” Heard said in the audio. “Why, Johnny, why? Why wouldn’t she? Why wouldn’t she want both parties to not talk about this in the press?”

Heard barely received pushback from Depp, who even said he would be willing to talk to his legal team for her.

Once the recording ended, Heard told the court that the recording showed her asking Depp not to force her to “prove” his alleged abuse towards her.

“I was trying to get him to call it off,” she explained. “He was calling me a liar and he was forcing me to prove it. I knew it wasn’t gonna be good for him and I kept saying don’t make me prove it, I don’t want to.”

“I was trying to get Johnny to stop the smear campaign that he launched,” she continued, claiming that Depp threatened to “ruin” her and ensure “no one would ever work with” her again.

Heard also said she “didn’t want to get him in trouble,” adding, “I don’t want anything from him, just don’t call me a liar, just don’t say this isn’t real, because I’m the walking proof of it.”

“I was trying to point out how absurd it would be for him to keep making me prove this by calling me a liar,” she said as she fought back tears. “I was trying to get him to not call me a liar because everything I had said to date, everything I have said now, is the truth.”

Heard later told the court that she came “from nothing” and was not after any of Depp’s money amid their divorce, but simply wanted to protect her name and reputation.

“All I have is my name,” she said. “I come from nothing. All I have is my integrity. All I have is my name, and that’s exactly what he promised to take from me.”

Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. Heard later filed a countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

The actor had previously lost a libel case against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun in 2020, as the British High Court ruled that the claim Depp was a “wife-beater” was “substantially true.”

Watch above, via Law&Crime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com