Awkward Video of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Viral After Oscars Slap

A video of Will Smith growing increasingly frustrated by Jada Pinkett Smith as she’s filming an Instagram Live has gone viral following the Oscars slap incident.

In case anyone somehow forgot, Smith stunned viewers of the 2022 Oscars when he got up on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face — later berating the stand-up comedian from his seat.

The spontaneous display of violence was triggered when Rock took a jab at Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, referencing Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which is a personal topic for the actress, who revealed her alopecia diagnosis in 2018.

After essentially everyone on the planet watched the video of the slap, another clip showcasing an exasperated Smith has gone viral.

How would you describe this behaviour? (This is an old clip of Jada & Will Smith) pic.twitter.com/aDjVjER2Z4 — Crinkle Speaks (@BlackSpaceUK) April 7, 2022

The video, uploaded to Pinkett Smith’s Instagram Live, shows the actress promoting her show Red Table Talk and revealing an upcoming conversation with therapist Esther Perel.

Pinkett Smith goes on to ask Smith how “instrumental” Perel has been regarding their own relationship.

“Don’t just start filming me without asking me if you could film me,” Smith tells his wife in the video.

“Oh my goodness,” Pinkett Smith says before giving a message to Perel. “Esther, come help us again please. I’m still dealing with foolishness.”

Despite the fact that Smith is clearly becoming increasingly annoyed, Pinkett Smith adds, “Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?”

“My social media is my bread and butter, ok? So you can’t just use me for social me and not, you know,” Smith replies. “I’m standing in my house. Don’t just start rolling.”

Pinket Smith then turns the camera to face her, adding, “Please watch Esther at the Red Table because she’s helped us a lot. Can’t you tell?”

