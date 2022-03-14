AWKWARD: Watch Director Jane Campion’s Joke About How the Williams Sisters Don’t Have to ‘Play Against the Guys’ Make Venus Recoil (Update)

By Leia Idliby
Mar 14th, 2022, 1:48 pm
 

The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion is facing criticism for comments she made about Venus and Serena Williams during her Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech on Sunday.

Campion won the award for best director during Sunday’s ceremony, which she accepted from fellow Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi, quickly finding herself in hot water following the victory.

The director began by commending the “many incredible women” who were at the event, specifically praising the event’s SeeHer Award winner Halle Berry before commenting on King Richard subjects, the Williams sisters.

“What an honor to be in the room with you,” Campion said to the sisters. “I’ve taken up tennis — I truly have — and [Will Smith], if you want to come over and give me lessons, I would truly love it. I actually had to stop playing because I’ve got tennis elbow.”

She then called attention to her “fellow, fellow, fellow” nominees, referring to the male directors that she beat out for the award, including Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, and Denis Villeneuve. 

Campion was the only female nominee.

“Venus and Serena, you’re such marvels,” she said. “However, you don’t play against the guys, like I have to.”

While the comment received cheers and laughs from the crowd, including from Serena, Venus looked visibly uncomfortable by the jab.

Venus was not alone, as Campion’s remark was condemned on social media for being dismissive of the Williams sisters’ accomplishments, especially considering the history of sexism and white elitism in tennis. 

Prior to her acceptance speech, Campion was praised for her response to Sam Elliott’s criticism of her film, as he largely took issue with the “allusions of homosexuality.”

“I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor,” Campion told Variety before the ceremony on Sunday. “The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist.”

Watch above, via KTLA.

Update — March. 14, 3:11 p.m. ET: Campion has since apologized for the remark in a statement to Variety:

I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes. The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.

