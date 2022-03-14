AWKWARD: Watch Director Jane Campion’s Joke About How the Williams Sisters Don’t Have to ‘Play Against the Guys’ Make Venus Recoil (Update)

The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion is facing criticism for comments she made about Venus and Serena Williams during her Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech on Sunday.

Campion won the award for best director during Sunday’s ceremony, which she accepted from fellow Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi, quickly finding herself in hot water following the victory.

The director began by commending the “many incredible women” who were at the event, specifically praising the event’s SeeHer Award winner Halle Berry before commenting on King Richard subjects, the Williams sisters.

“What an honor to be in the room with you,” Campion said to the sisters. “I’ve taken up tennis — I truly have — and [Will Smith], if you want to come over and give me lessons, I would truly love it. I actually had to stop playing because I’ve got tennis elbow.”

She then called attention to her “fellow, fellow, fellow” nominees, referring to the male directors that she beat out for the award, including Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, and Denis Villeneuve.

Campion was the only female nominee.

“Venus and Serena, you’re such marvels,” she said. “However, you don’t play against the guys, like I have to.”

While the comment received cheers and laughs from the crowd, including from Serena, Venus looked visibly uncomfortable by the jab.

Venus was not alone, as Campion’s remark was condemned on social media for being dismissive of the Williams sisters’ accomplishments, especially considering the history of sexism and white elitism in tennis.

Make no mistake, Jane Campion calling Serena and Venus “marvels” is some antebellum talk describing their physical prowess — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) March 14, 2022

Jane Campion’s words are were intentional. She pointed at superb Black women (two of the greatest athletes that we’ve ever seen) and diminished their achievements? Why? Because her white womanness will protect her. https://t.co/pkVLdxS1Ah — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) March 14, 2022

There is not enough coffee in the world on a Monday morning to help me with the vile

anti-Blackness/misogyny/transphobia (all violence) of Darren Rovell, Elon Musk and Jane Campion. — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) March 14, 2022

Naomi Osaka got jeered by a woman days after #IWD2022 during Women’s History Month. Jane Campion whitewashed the racism/misogyny that Venus & Serena endure. I wrote about society’s disdain for Black Women that dominate tennis. My latest: @Deadspinhttps://t.co/kYfEyWQQ9u pic.twitter.com/dXhGfegtfO — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) March 14, 2022

We all know what Jane Campion has done and how unbelievably sexist Hollywood still is. It’s commendable. But if Jane Campion won ten Oscars, it would still be wrong. She can’t compute what being Black in this culture is like. — Holly Sorensen (@HollyBSorensen) March 14, 2022

Jesus.#JaneCampion Giveth ( #SamElliott ) and Jane Campion Taketh Away (this foolish comment). Venus and #SerenaWilliams fought a racist, white, wealthy establishment RUN BY MEN that was invested in keeping them from playing. So, yeah, they’ve competed against men. And yes… https://t.co/Eee8PhxF88 — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) March 14, 2022

Oj, Jane Campion, you were doing so well… — joegross (@joegross) March 14, 2022

Jane Campion doesn’t have to compete against Serena like Serena does. — Touré (@Toure) March 14, 2022

Wow Jane Campion really said she’s more oppressed than Serena & Venus because she has to compete against men and they don’t. Wow the victimhood. — Touré (@Toure) March 14, 2022

Jane Campion is going to write a non-apology oped to Venus and Serena in the New York Times and they’ll accidentally use a picture of Obama sisters as the photo illustration pic.twitter.com/WECPbmKlGm — Joe Lamour 🇭🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@lamour) March 14, 2022

Happy Monday to everyone but Jane Campion. WTF? https://t.co/Y1Wc19y1oj — Grace ℓ. Williams-SheScribe (@gwill29) March 14, 2022

Jane Campion was right. Venus & Serena don’t have to compete against the men like she does. They do far more. They have to go above & beyond to show up & compete against racism & sexism while “well meaning” folks try to put them down in order to prop themselves up. https://t.co/lzb5Unbrj2 — Eunique’s Playing #CultureTags (@eunique) March 14, 2022

“Sam Elliott disrespected Jane Campion’s cowboy movie and now she’s going to get revenge… on the Williams Sisters” pic.twitter.com/Uf4Fefy1L9 — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) March 14, 2022

This is so fucking awful. White women think misogyny is the only oppression and refuse to see the way racism also oppresses Black women. And refuse to see their–white women’s–complicity in upholding it. Speaks volumes that Jane Campion chose her words like this. Fucking awful. https://t.co/PUxSxKVsEy — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) March 14, 2022

Jane Campion fucked up so bad even white ladies are cringing in unison this morning — Xeni 🌻🇺🇦 (@xeni) March 14, 2022

I cannot even begin to imagine the constant tsunami of racism – both subconscious and overt – the Williams sisters (and Black women in general) face on a daily basis. Jane Campion thought she was being cheeky but this flippant little comment SUCKED. — Ashley ✨🎙 (@AshleyEsqueda) March 14, 2022

We’ve all worked with or for a Jane Campion. pic.twitter.com/iCYsaFN5Sy — Kimberly Drew (@museummammy) March 14, 2022

This is gross. All those people who cheered Jane Campion’s remark about Venus and Serena Williams, ask yourselves why. Think of how society gives you permission to diminish women of color — even when they are literally the greatest at what they do. https://t.co/xTzrq6NfUD — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) March 14, 2022

Jane Campion getting widespread praise for her response to a bad quote, then immediately giving a bad quote herself pic.twitter.com/RaZK72F9ph — Jimmy Geurts (@JimmyGeurts) March 14, 2022

“lol jane campion said what” and then “omg jane campion said what” in one weekend is twitter — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) March 14, 2022

Prior to her acceptance speech, Campion was praised for her response to Sam Elliott’s criticism of her film, as he largely took issue with the “allusions of homosexuality.”

“I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor,” Campion told Variety before the ceremony on Sunday. “The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist.”

Watch above, via KTLA.

Update — March. 14, 3:11 p.m. ET: Campion has since apologized for the remark in a statement to Variety:

I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes. The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.

