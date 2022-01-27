Aziz Ansari Tells Kevin Hart He’s Completely Disconnected From the Internet: ‘I Stopped Using Email 4 Years Ago’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aziz Ansari has shed light on his absence from the internet, revealing that he stopped using email “four years ago.”

“However many years ago, I kind of started turning off the internet, and I deleted social media and all this stuff, and I’ve slowly just kept going further and further,” he told Kevin Hart on his SiriusXM show Comedy Gold Minds. “I stopped using email maybe like four years ago.”

Ansari went on to recognize that he’s in a position of privilege that has allowed him to log off.

“But all that stuff, I do think helps me get more done,” he continued. “Kind of taking care of yourself or whatever.”

He went on to explain that he now has more time to focus on working out and meditating, adding, “Everyone thinks about their diet and what they eat … at a certain point it’s also about thinking about your mental diet and what you’re putting in your head.”

Ansari went on to reason that checking the “same four websites” or constantly looking at the New York Times is “not really healthy.”

Hart agreed, adding that people should have a “self-check-point.”

“There’s a check-point, and it’s, ‘I know what’s good for me. I know what I can’t take. I know what I need and what I don’t need, and things I don’t need, I don’t have to have access to.'”

Four years ago, around the time Ansari said he stopped using email, the comedian was accused of sexual misconduct in an article posted to Babe.net.

In January 2018, a woman using the pseudonym “Grace” described a date with Ansari as “the worst night of my life” in an article written by Katie Way.

There was some controversy and disagreement surrounding the accusation, as, according to the article, the woman later texted Ansari expressing her discomfort, yet admitted that her cues were “non-verbal.” He reportedly replied with an apology.

Ansari later released a statement on the accusation, confirming the basic details while stressing that the encounter was “by all indications was completely consensual.”

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned,” he continued.

“I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

Listen above, via YouTube.

