Baby Yoda is So Last Season: Baby Jabba Is Now Blowing Up the Internet

Following the online craze surrounding The Mandalorian‘s “Baby Yoda” last month, a Star Wars fan’s “Baby Jabba” is now blowing up the internet.

The creation, from 3D modeler Leonardo Viti, became one of the top trending topics in the United States on Twitter, Monday, with users arguing over which baby was better.

Some social media users welcomed Baby Jabba with open arms.

broke: baby yoda

woke: BABY JABBA, OH MY GOD 😭 pic.twitter.com/zAQFcUQYGb — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) January 20, 2020

not gonna lie – Baby Jabba is cuter — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) January 20, 2020

Happy bday #BabyJabba !! May you grow up to create a safe & friendly environment for good people to come discuss brave new ways to enhance the world around you both near and far far away. pic.twitter.com/FChrqDvIDh — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 20, 2020

HOLY SHIT ITS BABY JABBA 🥺 pic.twitter.com/CtotbSwMiq — Metalcore Gatsby 😈 (@FRONZ1LLA) January 20, 2020

Other users were not as impressed.

Baby Jabba burn in hell fuck you https://t.co/V1pIYgWCTX — philip matarese (@philorphilip) January 20, 2020

Baby jabba give me a fuckin break I’ve been over here looking like a fat slug man for a decade and I don’t get people posting about me Double standard shit get outta here god damn — Lawrence Sonntag (@SirLarr) January 20, 2020

Wrongo. I don’t care about chubby slug baby Jabba thing. I am Team Baby Yoda for life! https://t.co/CdeeekSoO9 — Andrew Heaton 🎩 (@MightyHeaton) January 20, 2020

Baby jabba is cute but not even close to baby yoda pic.twitter.com/agTMu2JGNi — Bear (@itsbeargrillz) January 20, 2020

Listen, that fan art Baby Jabba is cute…but he got nothing on Baby Yoda. And part of why is because Baby Yoda is not JUST a cute design. He’s got a super cute personality – his actions and expressions (etc) anchor the “cute” SO HARD. — KELLY THOMPSON (@79SemiFinalist) January 20, 2020

#BabyJabba? What fresh hell is this? — Sylvain Reynard (@sylvainreynard) January 20, 2020

Unfortunately, unlike Baby Yoda, Baby Jabba is — as of writing — just a fan creation.

