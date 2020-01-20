comScore

Baby Yoda is So Last Season: Baby Jabba Is Now Blowing Up the Internet

By Charlie NashJan 20th, 2020, 4:46 pm

Leonardo Viti

Following the online craze surrounding The Mandalorian‘s “Baby Yoda” last month, a Star Wars fan’s “Baby Jabba” is now blowing up the internet.

The creation, from 3D modeler Leonardo Viti, became one of the top trending topics in the United States on Twitter, Monday, with users arguing over which baby was better.

Some social media users welcomed Baby Jabba with open arms.

Other users were not as impressed.

Unfortunately, unlike Baby Yoda, Baby Jabba is — as of writing — just a fan creation.

