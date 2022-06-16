‘Back the F*ck Up!’ Watch Tom Hanks Lash Out at Aggressive Fans Who Almost Knock Over Wife Rita Wilson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tom Hanks raged at fans who nearly pushed over his wife Rita Wilson while they were leaving a restaurant in New York City.

The couple went to dinner in Midtown, New York City, and were greeted by a group of overzealous fans once they left the restaurant later that night.

Things seemed fine at first, with the video showing Hanks and a member of his security team meeting Wilson outside of the couple’s car.

Hanks was being followed by a group of excited New Yorkers as he approached Wilson.

As the fans continued to swarm around the couple, one accidentally shoved into Wilson, almost knocking her to the ground as she was standing on a sidewalk grate.

“Whoa!” Wilson exclaimed as she was regaining her balance. “Guys! Stop it!”

Hanks was not too pleased by the incident, quickly rushing over to Wilson before abandoning his typically composed, “nice guy” demeanor.

“My wife!? Back the fuck up!” Hanks yelled as he lightly pushed off one of the fans. “Knocking over my wife!?”

The outraged actor proceeded to turn away from his fans and join Wilson, who had already gotten into the car.

Fans filming the incident could also be heard apologizing to Hanks and condemning the person who shoved into Wilson.

“What happened?” one fan asked, adding, “That’s disgusting!” once she was filled in.

Other fans were unhappy about how the interaction turned out, one saying, “Sorry about that, Tom” as the actor was ushered into his car by security.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com