Barack Obama Jokes that Daughters Sasha and Malia ‘Still Have PTSD’ From Secret Service Crashing Their Dates

Barack Obama predicted that his daughters Sasha and Malia will likely stay away from public service roles in the future, joking that “they still have PTSD” from Secret Service agents attending their dates.

“First of all, them as teenagers having Secret Service guys follow them when they were going out on dates, I think probably has shut down their interest in public service,” he said to James Corden on Monday’s The Late Late Show.

“They still have PTSD from guys talking into their wrist microphones with glasses as they’re trying to go to a music concert.”

The topic came up after Corden asked the former president if he could see his daughters running for public office one day, and while Obama “would be extraordinarily proud of them” if they were to choose that path, he does not envision that for their futures.

“You have to have a certain tolerance for nonsense and silliness and meanness, frankly, to go into public service,” Obama added. “As a father, I want to protect my girls from that stuff.”

The former president also joked that he and Michelle Obama used to wonder if they would end up with “weird kids” due to the family’s lack of privacy.

“They have turned into just exceptional young women. I could not be prouder of them,” Obama said after earning a laugh from the crowd. “Not just because they’re smart and accomplished, but they’re just kind people. They don’t have an attitude.” Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]