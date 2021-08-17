Barbra Streisand Blasts Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born as Unoriginal: It’s Like ‘The Version That I Did in 1976’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Barbra Streisand, star of 1976’s A Star is Born, has made some pointed remarks about the 2018 version of the film.

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting,” Streisand said during a recent interview with Australian talk show The Project. “Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

The 2018 A Star is Born — the fourth version of the movie — starred Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who also directed the film, which largely parallels the remakes that came before it.

While there are several varying plot points throughout each film, in Frank Pierson’s 1976 version of the movie, starring Streisand alongside Kris Kristofferson, an undiscovered singer rises to stardom with the help of a self-sabotoging rock star. Sound familiar?

“I thought it was the wrong idea, but, look, it was a big success, so I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality,” she added.

Although not as explicitly, Streisand has alluded to her issues with Cooper’s remake before, telling Variety in a 2018 profile that she thought “it was going to be very different and have a multiracial cast.”

Streisand went on to say that while Cooper did “a wonderful job” with Gaga, she thought the music featured in the film would be rap, adding, “but it’s more like the movie I made.”

The film starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in 1937, and Judy Garland and James Mason in the 1954 remake.

Watch above, via YouTube.

